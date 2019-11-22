Dr Horace Chang toasted

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang was toasted as champion of the people by his friends and political colleagues recently as he celebrated his birthday at the Mainland China Restaurant in Ocho Rios.

The event was hosted by Dr Guna Muppuri, Lachu Ramchandani, and Danny Galani.

The likes of Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Mayor Michael Belnavis, and Custos Norma Walters were among a large throng of celebrants who turned out to enjoy the company of the Cornwall College old boy, who is also one of western Jamaica’s best-loved medical doctors.

To his political colleague, Norman Brown, the fearless, yet gentle and rootsy medical doctor has been his ‘brogad’ since the day they met 23 years ago.

BUILDER OF PEOPLE

“Horace Chang is the builder of people. There is no person that has been around Horace Chang that he has not honed and improved, and he has made such a tremendous difference in our lives,” Brown said.

Speaking to Chang, he added: “For me, personally, Doc, you are not just my political leader; I consider you my brother – my ­bigger brother.”

In the middle of the merriment was Bartlett, who, in “extolling the virtues” of his friend, said that Chang, whom he described as the “de facto prime minister”, had distinguished himself as a truly outstanding statesman and leader of men in the country.

“To see his growth and ­progression in politics and national life is really something of great importance, ­particularly to those who have been close to him over the years. I say that with a lot of love and happiness because he is deserving,” Bartlett said.

Chang, who had his wife, Paulette; daughter, Melissa; and son-in-law, Richard Ferdinand, as his support team, in thanking the organisers of the party, also took the well-wishers back in time, highlighting the period he spent as guild president at The University of the West Indies post-medical school days, and his political sojourn, which began in western Hanover.

“It has been a long road. When you are working hard, long hours, it is good to get an expression of appreciation,” he said.