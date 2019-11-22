Google’s head of product inclusion to speak at TechBeach Retreat

In its bid to attract global influence to Caribbean shores, TechBeach Retreat has successfully landed a headline sponsorship with global tech giant Google for the upcoming staging in Montego Bay at Iberostar from December 5 to 7.

Google, one of the world’s largest tech companies and the world’s foremost search engine, is seeking to expand the reach of its products and invite Caribbean nationals and more diverse ­audiences to build on the company’s infrastructure, yielding new products and enterprises.

The company will be represented by a large contingent of executives during TechBeach Retreat. One of the key representatives who will speak on behalf of the tech company is Annie Jean-Baptiste, Google’s head of product-inclusion, research, and activation. Jean-Baptiste leads product ­inclusion strategy across the company, ­including consultation, communications, scale, and research.

With a passion for diversity and equity, Jean-Baptiste then transitioned to the global diversity and inclusion team and works to make Google a place where everyone is championed for their differences.

She currently leads strategy and execution of the building inclusive products for all users, a marriage of her business and diversity backgrounds. Jean-Baptiste also leads the strategy around expansion for the ‘business case for inclusion’ by leading the end to end engagement strategy for Google’s senior most leaders.

Leveraging her key relationships with teams across Google, she creates and oversees the end-to-end product inclusion consultation/implementation strategies in areas such as user research, PM, design, marketing, and more, and helps those teams embed these practices into their core business planning.

Jean-Baptiste will be joined by Alan Tetley, director of software engineering at Google. Tetley leads a team of engineers that deliver the search experience on Android. The session is titled ‘Build for Everyone’ and will be a fireside chat hosted by Suezette Yasmin Robotham, diversity, equity, and inclusion programme manager, Google Search and Assistant.