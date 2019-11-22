‘I Tried to Make a Difference’
Published:Friday | November 22, 2019 | 12:11 AM
The Talk of the Town at The Jamaica Pegasus was an atmosphere of celebration recently as over 200 well-wishers – family, friends, business associates, and colleagues – of Dr the Hon R. Danny Williams came out in support of the launch of his biography, I Tried to Make a Difference. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Jamaica College Foundation for the R. Danny Williams Scholarship Endowment Fund.