Transport Authority warns operators against overcharging passengers

The Transport Authority is warning public passenger operators that they should immediately desist from overcharging commuters across the island.

The authority says the practice is illegal and a violation of the rights of the commuters.

The transport regulator its teams are monitoring the situation closely during their routine operations.

It says operators found to be unlawfully deceiving passengers will be prosecuted.

In the meantime, the commuting public is reminded that one of the dangers of using unlicenced public passenger vehicles or vehicles operating contrary to their licences is that these operators often charge exorbitant fares.

The authority is, therefore, urging commuters to use licenced public transport vehicles.

Commuters may also report incidents of overcharging through the authority’s toll- free line at 1-888-991-5687 or whatsapp number 876-551-8196 by providing the licence plate numbers and the routes for the vehicles.

