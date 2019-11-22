UPDATE: 'I lost it,' says Pembroke Hall teacher after threatening student in viral video

Damion Mitchell, Integration Editor

The Pembroke Hall High School teacher at the centre of a probe for allegedly threatening a student with violence, has conceded that her behaviour was inappropriate.

"I lost it," said Marsha Lee Crawford in a voice note obtained by The Gleaner.

Contacted this afternoon, Crawford declined to comment further, saying she was advised not to speak on the matter, captured on video.

However, in the voice note, Crawford sought to explain the lead-up to the tirade in the all-boys class.

She said, earlier, the student with whom she clashed was permitted to leave the classroom to buy pens for himself and his peers.

According to Crawford, soon after the boy returned, a girl from a nearby classroom came to complain that one of the teacher's students came to her classroom and may have stolen her phone.

Crawford said, as the girl complained, the boy shouted at the student, saying she was lying.

According to the teacher, despite repeated orders to remain quiet the boy continued, shouting insults to her as well as the female student.

She said that was when she "lost it".

In the meantime, Principal Reverend Claude Ellis says he has now received a written report about the incident from the teacher as well as the student.

Ellis said he has also met with the parties involved as well as the mother of the boy.

"The parent of course is disturbed, like all of us," Ellis said on RJR News.

He said he intends to follow the code of regulations in investigating the matter adding that the Education Ministry has been advised as well as the school board.

Pembroke Hall High incident unacceptable - Samuda

Meanwhile, Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, is reminding teachers employed in the public education system that they are expected to act with professionalism and decorum while conducting classes, notwithstanding challenges dealing with difficult and or uncooperative students.

Samuda says he has ordered an investigation into the Pembroke Hall High incident.

“The behaviour displayed is unacceptable. It has no place in our schools,” Samuda said in a statement this afternoon.

He contended that teachers have a daily influence on the lives of children and are held to high standards.

School administrators and the governance bodies are being reminded to enable an environment that will promote appropriate behaviours for teachers, parents, and students.

