Weekend traffic changes for Three Miles, St Andrew

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that traffic changes have been be implemented at Three Miles, St Andrew to facilitate critical waterline connection works within the interchange.

Over the weekend, access will be restricted to the lower overpass bridge located along Spanish Town Road as well as to some local roads.

Only a single lane of traffic travelling from the direction of downtown Kingston towards Six Miles will be allowed onto the lower overpass while the local road will be closed and motorists redirected onto Bell Road.

The bridge will continue to facilitate two-lane traffic travelling from Six Miles towards downtown Kingston, however, the roadway will be reduced to single lane on exiting the ramp at Tools Hardware, located at the eastern side of Spanish Town Road.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the planned activities will not affect access to the higher overpass bridge which extends from Marcus Garvey Drive to Hagley Park Road.

He however explains that movement between both ground level roadways will be impacted.

Motorists travelling on the local road along Hagley Park Road towards Three Miles will be allowed only as far as the National Commercial Bank, at which point they will be required to turnaround onto either Olympic Way or back onto Hagley Park Road.

In addition, motorists travelling from Marcus Garvey Drive will not be allowed to turn either right or left onto Spanish Town Road.

Motorists wishing to access the western side of Spanish Town Road should continue straight and use Olympic Way and Coburn Avenue while those travelling to the eastern side of Spanish Town Road may use the higher overpass bridge to travel up to Waltham Park Road.

The NWA says in order to avoid delays motorists may opt for alternative routes, where possible.

The agency says the contractors have been instructed to erect the requisite directional and road closure signs at the appropriate locations to guide the travelling public.

