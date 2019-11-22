Workers accused of stealing $3 million worth of goods granted bail

Alexander Murray, a former truck driver, sideman Tafari Bailey and Kemar Bellanfante, a customer service representative, are charged jointly for the theft of goods valued in excess of $3,000,000 from Rainforest Seafood.

It is alleged that Bellanfante prepared false sales orders for the delivery of an assortment of meats including oxtail, fish and mutton to Rainforest customers who did not order the goods.

Upon the security manager discovering suspicious documents including invoices, he contacted the police to inform them that the accounts of three customers were being falsified.

An investigation was launched and it was alleged that the goods were then packed for delivery in the Rainforest truck assigned to Murray and Bailey.

All three appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish on Thursday were Murray and Bailey were each offered $300,000 bail with surety following an application by attorney-at-law Able-Don Foote.

Attorney Zara Lewis appeared and held for Kemar Bellanfante who was remanded in custody.

All three accused are to return to court on January 17, 2020.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.