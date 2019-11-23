2 dead, 6 injured after gunmen shoot up party in Harbour View

The Gleaner understands that eight people were shot, two fatally, during an incident in Harbour View, St Andrew just after midnight.

The police Corporate Communication Unit has confirmed that there was a shooting incident in Bayshore Park, but said details are still not available.

However, it's reported that the eight persons were among scores of patrons at a party when gunmen opened fire.

Harbour View falls within the Kingston East police division, which has recorded approximately 65 murders since the start of the year, a 12 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.

Jamaica has recorded just over 64 murders so far this month and over 1,160 since the start of the year.

More details to come.

