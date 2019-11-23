8-y-o stabbed to death...suspect believed to be close family friend

An eight-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Old Harbour, St Catherine, the police have confirmed.

Police investigators believe that the male suspect is someone close to the family.

It is unclear if he has been taken into custody.

According to the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the incident happened “sometime between last night and this morning.”

“We can confirm that it did happen, but we are still awaiting the details,” a CCU spokesperson told The Gleaner a short time ago.

More details to come.

