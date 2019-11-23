Chemical spill shuts down Spanish Town water treatment plant -- NWC

The National Water Commission (NWC) says an “apparent chemical spill” in the Rio Cobre river valley has forced the shutdown of the Spanish Town Treatment Plant in St Catherine.

The plant supplies approximately three million gallons of water a day to the Spanish Town area.

The NWC says in order to ease the shortfall in the affected communities, the service areas for the Chung’s Well and Angel’s facilities will be extended to provide relief water supply to residents.

"The temporary measures now being implemented may not realise near normal water pressure, but should provide some relief against the significant shortfall caused by the loss of production,” the utility company said in a statement.

In the meantime, the NWC says it continues to closely monitor the situation that has impacted the raw water source to the Spanish Town Treatment Plant, and will restart operations once it is verified as safe to do so.

The affected areas include Spanish Town, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gardens, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gardens, Sydenham Gardens, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene Housing Scheme and Hopedale Housing Scheme.

The NWC says every effort is being made to restore full water supply at the earliest possible time.

