Doctor among 430 civil servants awarded for long service

It was with an overwhelming sense of pride and joy that Dr Brian James accepted the Jamaica Civil Service long-service award on Wednesday for his years of contribution to the country in the medical field.

He was among 430 civil servants who have served for 25 years or more, who were recognised at the awards ceremony held on the lawns of King’s House.

Dr James, who is head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, said, initially, when he learnt that he would be among the honourees, he did not think much about it.

He noted, however, that as Prime Minister Andrew Holness presented him with his medal, he was overcome with pride.

He said he ha received many awards during his lifetime, but none has given him this feeling of satisfaction and sense of achievement.

most treasured accomplishment

“It feels like I have achieved one of my most treasured accomplishments,” he said.

“I didn’t know it would have meant so much to me. I have served in the public health sector for a long time and I am still happy to do my job,” he added.

Dr James has worked a total of 26 years in the public health sector, including at the Kingston Public and Spanish Town hospitals.

He said he plans to wear his medal to work for the next seven days.

“I can’t wait to wear it to work tomorrow,” he laughs, adding that he plans to have his name engraved on the medal.

Like Dr James, the other award recipients said they were delighted to be honoured.

Visually impaired telephone operator at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Jacqueline Reid, who has been employed to the Ministry for 26 years, said she was “very happy” to be recognised.

“I feel very good, especially because this is my first award,” the University of the West Indies graduate said, adding that she enjoys working in the Government service.

Calvin Thompson, who was also recognised for 26 years of service to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, said it was good to have received an award before he retires.

Thompson started working in the ministry as a statistician and is now the director of field operations.

“I will put it (award) up on my wall so my children can see it and feel proud and even aspire for something greater,” he said.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, in his remarks, congratulated and thanked the honourees for their sterling and dedicated service over the years.