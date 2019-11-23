St Catherine teen allegedly held with illegal gun

A teenage boy is facing criminal charges after he was allegedly held with an illegal firearm in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday.

Daveion McDonald, 19, of Weetom Crescent, also in Portmore, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, according to a police report.

The Portmore Police say McDonald was accosted and searched and the firearm taken from his waistband by a team that was on patrol in the area.

His court date has not yet been finalised, the police say.

