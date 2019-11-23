UPDATE| MID leading probe into Harbour View shooting

The Major Investigation Division (MID) is to lead the probe into the midnight attack by masked gunmen on patrons at a party in Harbour View, St Andrew, that left two men dead and six people injured.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) a short time ago.

The dead men have not yet been identified, CCU said.

According to the police report, the eight persons – all patrons at the party taking place on Talmania Avenue, in Bayshore Park -- were found with gunshot wounds after masked gunmen entered and opened fire at the crowd.

The police say they were summoned and the victims transported to hospital where the men were pronounced dead and the others treated.

