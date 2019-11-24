Epican claims no vaping concerns

While welcoming the findings of an investigation by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), around recent concerns regarding health implications associated with vaping products, Epican, Jamaica’s first and largest retailer of medical cannabis, is maintaining that it has always been confident of the safety and purity of its products.

The concerns flowing out of the US have fuelled calls for a crack-down or all-round vaping ban following a string of lung-related illnesses and deaths linked to electronic cigarettes.

The federal investigation into the link between vaping and severe lung illnesses has identified vitamin E acetate as the culprit. Vitamin E acetate is a synthetic form of nutrient that is commonly used in nutritional supplements, foods and more. When taken orally, or applied topically, it is generally considered safe. When inhaled, however, vitamin E acetate can coat the lungs, causing difficulty breathing and other serious health effects.

“Epican has consistently provided the best quality products for our consumers. We stand behind our promise of additive-free products, 100 per cent THC, CBD, cannabinoids and terpenes, 100 per cent of the time,” argued Jermaine Bibbons, head of marketing, Epican Medicinals.

EXTRACTION PROCESS

“At no point in the extraction or formulation process do we utilise any cutting agents, vitamin E acetate, emulsifiers or any synthetic agent that alters the pure cannabis oil.”

Banking on its completely organic farming practices, he said Epican’s products have not compromised quality standards and that the entity, regulated by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), goes above and beyond CLA regulations.

“It is essential that we understand and safeguard the vast business potential that Jamaican grown cannabis products have. Our mandate at Epican includes educating our consumers on the benefits of medicinal cannabis, so when there is a situation where uncertainty arises in the industry, we have to do our best to ensure that our quality speaks for itself and consumer safety is guaranteed,” continued Bibbons.

Epican currently retails CBD as well as THC vape options in a variety of strains.

The company runs on a vertically integrated structure, meaning Epican is in charge of its process from cultivation to retail. Its farm, nestled deep in the Blue Mountains, is the base of its operations featuring in-house extraction technicians, which, the company said, means Epican holds quality control from end to end.