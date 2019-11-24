JLP76 | Election, US-Jamaica relations and more: Holness' address in a nutshell

In what was likely to be his final annual conference before national elections, Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon dispatched workers to their constituencies telling them to intensify preparations for the next national polls.

“Very soon, we will have everything in place, and when everything is in place you will see me reach for this bell,” said Holness as he spoke from the platform at Kingston’s National Arena during the party's 76th annual conference.

National elections are due by 2021, but from all indications the government will be going to the polls early.

"Cock up yuh foot, draw fi yuh whisky and wait fi di announcement," Holness said.

He also used his hour-long presentation to address several other issues including crime, corruption and education.

Here are the highlights:



EDUCATION

The Chinese will assist in building three new schools focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The Jamaican Government will build three additional ones to make it six such institutions in six years, depending on the performance of the economy.

CORRUPTION

This issue is at the forefront. The proper systems and institutions already exist to deal with this problem and the Government will not intervene or interfere. This goes to the Opposition as well: leave the anti-corruption and policing agencies to do their jobs, said Holness.

PUBLIC ORDER

Next year smart cameras will be installed at all stoplights. Certain areas like Half-Way Tree will be declared zero tolerance zones and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson is working to make that happen.

SECURITY

The violence is getting too much now. Has commissioned a team led by Professor Maureen Samms Vaughn to produce a report to guide the government on the legislative changes and programmes needed to make Jamaica a kinder, gentler society.

BRAND JAMAICA

The Government will create a special trust to protect some of Jamaica’s prime properties like Port Royal and Blue Mountain as well as some beaches. The Urban Development Corporation has been instructed to “ring fence” some of these properties as part of the process to establish the trust. It would make it impossible to divest these properties in the future.

US-JAMAICA RELATIONS

"Our relations with the United States is as strong as it ever was and I dare say it is stronger now than it ever was before," said Holness. He also said a new framework in US-Jamaica relations is being developed with Washington covering national security, trade and investment and energy.

