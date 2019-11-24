JLP76 | First-time attendee attracted by youth emphasis

Among the thousands of people packed inside Kingston’s National Arena for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP’s) 76th annual conference is 21-year-old Alicia Henry who is attending for the first time.

She is there to hear more about the party’s plans for economic and human development, for which she has given the Government high marks.

“I want to be a part of the party. I want to be more involved,” she told The Gleaner adding that she was attracted to the JLP because of its emphasis on youth involvement.

Her friend, Teadra Morris, who is a second-time attendee, said she was also impressed by the party’s focus on youth.

"Definitely what differentiates us from the other party is how we involve youth in the process - in the political process. The recommendations that youth give, we consider it when making policies and laws and amendments to laws."

Travelling to Kingston from Ocho Rios this morning, Micarlos Walker, 21, said that he came because he too believes the party is doing a good job for youths.

