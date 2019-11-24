JLP76 | Not there yet... Montague says party needs more time before national poll

Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Robert Montague has said the party is in no haste to go to the polls.

Speaking at the JLP's 76th annual conference at Kingston's National Arena, Montague said Prime Minister Andrew Holness will not call an election unless the party is ready.

But he said several seats are yet to be filled as the JLP conducts background checks on prospective candidates.

"Some people are in desperate haste to have an election. I call them desperado. But only one man can call an election and him won’t call an election until the chairman of the party tell him we are 100 per cent ready,” Montague said.

He also told supporters that the party had projects that it needed to complete before the polls.

"We are in no haste," said Montague.

Elections are not constitutionally due until 2021, however, Labourites have been energised.

Earlier, JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang, said the party wanted 45 seats when the next election is called.

The JLP now has 34 seats to the People's National Party's 29.

Two of the seats held by the JLP were won in by-elections in the past year.

Meanwhile, Montague has also ridiculed the PNP over claims of a massive scandal at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

"Desperado say wi spend $1.6 billion on bushing. If wi did spend so much money pon bushing, no bush wouldn't lef a St Thomas," he said.

