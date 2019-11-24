JLP76 | Quips and quotes from conference

It was not the most electrifying of Jamaica's Labour Party (JLP) conferences but some of those who took to the lectern at the party's 76th annual conference today resonated with the audience.

This year, Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell was the special guest and he spoke ahead of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Here are some of the quips and quotes from the JLP's annual conference.



Andrew Holness, Prime Minister and JLP Leader

"As 'Man a Yaad' would say cock up yuh foot, draw fi yuh whisky and wait fi di (election) announcement."



Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada

"I left this morning at 6 o'clock after finishing last night to be here with all the green people of Jamaica."

Bruce Golding, Former Prime Minister and Former JLP Leader

Looking back again in 2016 when I addressed the conference, I promise you that we were about to end the 18 long years we had spent in the political wilderness and I remember you ask me how long. I said to you, not long. You asked me, how soon. I said to you, soon soon. This time, I have the same confidence that I had then, that Andrew Michael Holness is set to lead this party into the second term of government whenever the next elections are called.



Robert Montague, JLP chairman

'Desperado' say wi spend $1.6billion on bushing. If wi did spend so much money pon bushing no bush wouldn't lef a St Thomas.

Homer Davis, Mayor of Montego Bay

There are a few municipalities that we not now control. They are controlled by the People's National Party. So I have notice: I am putting the Hanover Municipal Corporation on notice to say we are coming for you, we are putting Westmoreland Corporation to say we are coming for you, we are putting Manchester Municipal Corporation to say we are coming for you. We are putting the St Catherine Municipal Corporation to say we are coming for you and Portmore, we are coming for you. So Labourites, local government is in good hands.

Kavan Gayle, general secretary, Bustamante Industrial Trade Union

"While the Government is building Jamaica, the others, they are looking at gullies and bushes and creating scandals. They have created fake news and scandals. They are doing their thing, we are doing ours."

Rohan Walsh, general secretary Young Jamaica

“The youths of the country, when you ask them ‘who you prefer, ‘Sleepy’ or the ‘Most Honourable Bro Gad’? The response they give is the same: they are safer with 'The Builder'.”

Ryan Strachan, president Generation 2000

“Not only are we building Jamaica but it’s built by Labour. When I see Chesterfield bridge, I can only think built by Labour. When I see Constant Spring Road, Hagley Park, Three Miles … built by Labour; Ferris to Mackfield, built by Labour.”

