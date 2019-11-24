Kidnapped and robbed... 10 things about late former PSOJ boss, Beverly Lopez

Kidnapped and robbed in November 2000, the late Beverly Lopez was one of the foremost campaigners for a robust and unified private sector.

Lopez died at home this morning.

READ: Former PSOJ president Beverly Lopez has died

She was president of the Jamaica Exporters’ Association when she was lured to the Hilton Hotel in New Kingston by a man with a British accent, who claimed to be a journalist wanting to interview her.

When Lopez arrived at the hotel, she was overpowered by the man and a female accomplice, who drugged and robbed her, tried to extort money from her and left her tied up.

Lopez was one of a number of persons similarly attacked, in what was later unearthed as a scam involving a team of individuals. Lopez’s male abductor was later caught, prosecuted and imprisoned.

As president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, in 2005, she led the resounding call for politicians to publicly sever ties with criminal associates, and dismantle their garrisons, delivering a three-week ultimatum to political representatives to renounce their connections with gunmen and other lawbreakers, or face the possibility of being voted out of office.

Here are 10 facts about Beverley Lopez:

1. Was born in St James to a family which owned a grocery store in the parish capital, Montego Bay

2. Formal schooling for Lopez ended after her upper sixth form year at Alpha Academy in Kingston

3. Entered the job market in 1961 as a keypunch operator at Ariguanabo Textile factory in Spanish Town.

4. Was married to Anthony Lopez

5. Assumed the roles of purchasing manager, commercial manager, and general sales manager during her decade long tenure at Desnoes and Geddes (D&G)

6. Became managing director of her own company, Kingston Hub Distributors in 1990

7. Former local franchise owner of Taco Bell

8. Former president of the Jamaica Exporters’ Association.

9. Awarded Commander of the Order of Distinction in 2002 for her contribution to the development of the export sector

10. Awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2006 for her leadership in the private sector.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.