RJRGLEANER Group dominates PAJ Awards
The RJRGLEANER Communications Group last night dominated the 2019 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Awards taking 13 of the top honours in a range of categories.
Among the coveted accolades for the group was the award for ‘best breaking news coverage’ copped by The Gleaner’s Danae Hyman for her reportage on the baby stolen from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston earlier this year.
"The journalist’s reportage over the course of the story followed a good trajectory, allowing the reader to follow from beginning to end," one judge reported saying the story received national prominence, resulting in policy changes at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Jamaica Observer reporters took the awards for 'young journalist of the year' and 'journalist of the year'.
Sharlene Hendricks was voted young journalist of the year and Raquel Porter, journalist of the year.
This year, more than 220 entries advanced to the second round of judging in the PAJ awards, and according to chief adjudicator Patrick Harley, the quality of entries was “generally good”.
Full list of award winners:
Carl Wint Award for Human Interest Feature Stories
(Electronic)
Kelesha Williams
TVJ News
(Print)
Christopher Serju
The Gleaner
Best Radio Feature/Documentary
Natalie Campbell
IRIE FM News
(Certificate of merit)
Dionne Jackson Miller
RJR News
Best Television Feature/Documentary
Brian Lewis, Jerome Foster, Jordan Forte, Ivan Shaw, Oral Napier, Ruben Nunes and Herbert Fletcher
TVJ Sports team
Anika Robinson and Jason Moo Young
Business Access TV
Ken Dawson Award for Videography
Jason Moo Young
Business Access TV
Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner
Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner
The Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner
(Certificate of Merit)
Errol Crosby
The Gleaner
The Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism
David Salmon
The Gleaner
Best Breaking News
Danae Hyman
The Gleaner
Excellence in Reporting on the Environment
Jevon Minto
Dialogo Chino
The UNICEF Media Award for Excellence In Reporting On Children’s Rights
Racquel Porter
Jamaica Observer
Anika Richards
Jamaica Observer
Excellence in Reporting on Health and Wellness
Andrew Laidley
TVJ News
Excellence in Reporting on Agriculture
Andrew Laidley
TVJ News
Excellence In Reporting On Technology
Anthony Morgan
Jamaica Information Service
Carlton Alexander Award for Business and Finance Journalism
Kalilah Reynolds
Nationwide News
Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports Journalism
(Print)
Sherdon Cowan
The Jamaica Observer
(Electronic)
Karen Madden
TVJ Sports
(Certificate of Merit)
Jordan Forte
TVJ Sports
Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy award for News
(Print)
H.G. Helps
Jamaica Observer
Carlene Davis
The Gleaner
(Electronic)
Janella Precius
TVJ News
Young Journalist of the Year
Sharlene Hendricks
Jamaica Observer
President’s Award for Investigative Journalism
Stevian Simmonds
Nationwide News
Journalist of the Year Award
Racquel Porter
Jamaica Observer