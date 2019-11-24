Sun | Nov 24, 2019

RJRGLEANER Group dominates PAJ Awards

Published:Sunday | November 24, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Gleaner Editor-in-Chief Kaymar Jordan (2nd r) join award winners (from left) David Salmon, Danae Hyman, Gladstone Taylor and certificate of merit recipient Errol Crosby - Kenyon Hemans photo

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group last night dominated the 2019 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Awards taking 13 of the top honours in a range of categories.

Among the coveted accolades for the group was the award for ‘best breaking news coverage’ copped by The Gleaner’s Danae Hyman for her reportage on the baby stolen from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston earlier this year.

"The journalist’s reportage over the course of the story followed a good trajectory, allowing the reader to follow from beginning to end," one judge reported saying the story received national prominence, resulting in policy changes at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Observer reporters took the awards for 'young journalist of the year' and 'journalist of the year'.

Sharlene Hendricks was voted young journalist of the year and Raquel Porter, journalist of the year.

This year, more than 220 entries advanced to the second round of judging in the PAJ awards, and according to chief adjudicator Patrick Harley, the quality of entries was “generally good”.

Full list of award winners:

Carl Wint Award for Human Interest Feature Stories
(Electronic)
Kelesha Williams
TVJ News

(Print)
Christopher Serju
The Gleaner

Best Radio Feature/Documentary
Natalie Campbell
IRIE FM News

(Certificate of merit)
Dionne Jackson Miller
RJR News

Best Television Feature/Documentary
Brian Lewis, Jerome Foster, Jordan Forte, Ivan Shaw, Oral Napier, Ruben Nunes and Herbert Fletcher
TVJ Sports team

Anika Robinson and Jason Moo Young
Business Access TV

Ken Dawson Award for Videography
Jason Moo Young
Business Access TV

Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography 
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner

Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner

The Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography
Gladstone Taylor
The Gleaner

(Certificate of Merit)
Errol Crosby
The Gleaner

The Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism
David Salmon
The Gleaner

Best Breaking News
Danae Hyman​
The Gleaner

Excellence in Reporting on the Environment
Jevon Minto
Dialogo Chino
 

The UNICEF Media Award for Excellence In Reporting On Children’s Rights
Racquel Porter
Jamaica Observer

Anika Richards
Jamaica Observer

Excellence in Reporting on Health and Wellness
Andrew Laidley
TVJ News

Excellence in Reporting on Agriculture
Andrew Laidley
TVJ News

Excellence In Reporting On Technology
Anthony Morgan
Jamaica Information Service

Carlton Alexander Award for Business and Finance Journalism
Kalilah Reynolds
Nationwide News

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports Journalism
(Print)
Sherdon Cowan
The Jamaica Observer 

(Electronic)
Karen Madden
TVJ Sports

(Certificate of Merit)
Jordan Forte
TVJ Sports

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy award for News
(Print)
H.G. Helps
Jamaica Observer

Carlene Davis
The Gleaner

(Electronic)
Janella Precius
 TVJ News

Young Journalist of the Year
Sharlene Hendricks
Jamaica Observer

President’s Award for Investigative Journalism
Stevian Simmonds
Nationwide News

Journalist of the Year Award
Racquel Porter
Jamaica Observer