RJRGLEANER Group dominates PAJ Awards

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group last night dominated the 2019 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Awards taking 13 of the top honours in a range of categories.

Among the coveted accolades for the group was the award for ‘best breaking news coverage’ copped by The Gleaner’s Danae Hyman for her reportage on the baby stolen from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston earlier this year.

"The journalist’s reportage over the course of the story followed a good trajectory, allowing the reader to follow from beginning to end," one judge reported saying the story received national prominence, resulting in policy changes at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Observer reporters took the awards for 'young journalist of the year' and 'journalist of the year'.

Sharlene Hendricks was voted young journalist of the year and Raquel Porter, journalist of the year.

This year, more than 220 entries advanced to the second round of judging in the PAJ awards, and according to chief adjudicator Patrick Harley, the quality of entries was “generally good”.

Full list of award winners:

Carl Wint Award for Human Interest Feature Stories

(Electronic)

Kelesha Williams

TVJ News

(Print)

Christopher Serju

The Gleaner

Best Radio Feature/Documentary

Natalie Campbell

IRIE FM News

(Certificate of merit)

Dionne Jackson Miller

RJR News

Best Television Feature/Documentary

Brian Lewis, Jerome Foster, Jordan Forte, Ivan Shaw, Oral Napier, Ruben Nunes and Herbert Fletcher

TVJ Sports team

Anika Robinson and Jason Moo Young

Business Access TV

Ken Dawson Award for Videography

Jason Moo Young

Business Access TV

Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography

Gladstone Taylor

The Gleaner

Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography

Gladstone Taylor

The Gleaner

The Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography

Gladstone Taylor

The Gleaner

(Certificate of Merit)

Errol Crosby

The Gleaner

The Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism

David Salmon

The Gleaner

Best Breaking News

Danae Hyman​

The Gleaner

Excellence in Reporting on the Environment

Jevon Minto

Dialogo Chino



The UNICEF Media Award for Excellence In Reporting On Children’s Rights

Racquel Porter

Jamaica Observer

Anika Richards

Jamaica Observer

Excellence in Reporting on Health and Wellness

Andrew Laidley

TVJ News

Excellence in Reporting on Agriculture

Andrew Laidley

TVJ News

Excellence In Reporting On Technology

Anthony Morgan

Jamaica Information Service

Carlton Alexander Award for Business and Finance Journalism

Kalilah Reynolds

Nationwide News

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports Journalism

(Print)

Sherdon Cowan

The Jamaica Observer

(Electronic)

Karen Madden

TVJ Sports

(Certificate of Merit)

Jordan Forte

TVJ Sports

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy award for News

(Print)

H.G. Helps

Jamaica Observer

Carlene Davis

The Gleaner

(Electronic)

Janella Precius

TVJ News

Young Journalist of the Year

Sharlene Hendricks

Jamaica Observer

President’s Award for Investigative Journalism

Stevian Simmonds

Nationwide News

Journalist of the Year Award

Racquel Porter

Jamaica Observer