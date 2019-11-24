Rock solid no more - Once-vibrant Trelawny community dying slow death after loss of bridge

Western Bureau:

Residents are now facing an uncertain future as the effects of the closure of the Rock bridge in Trelawny continues to sink in. The once-vibrant surrounding community, which used to be the hub of shipping activities in the rural parish, is dying a slow death as businesses have been crippled.

The Rock bridge, which tied the community to the parish capital, Falmouth, was ordered closed by the National Works Agency (NWA) last February because it was deemed structurally unsafe. At the time, the NWA intimated that the bridge would not be rebuilt.

Now, more than eight months later, the Rock community is said to be on proverbial life support as its commercial life has been brought to a standstill.

Businessman Dowen Virgo, who operates a service station in the community, is among those concerned about the downturn in activities since the bridge was closed, leaving the restaurants, bars, cookshops, food vendors and small business operators bemoaning the dismantling of their livelihoods.

“Rock is not just dying, it is dead,” declared Virgo. “When I opened [my gas station] I used to cater to bus drivers taking cruise ship passengers to Ocho Rios. They would stop by to fill up while the passengers would go into the supermarket to buy drinks and Jamaican snacks. Today, that is no more as the drivers take the highway and pass us by.”

MIRACULOUS STORY OF JASON WHYTE

Rock, which carved out a spot in Jamaica’s history in 1971 with the story of 11-year-old Jason Whyte, who miraculously survived being lost at sea for 21 days, surviving on his own for most of the time after his 68-year-old father died, emerged as a national symbol of bravery and courage.

“People who read the incredible story about Jason would come here and talk to residents about him from time to time,” an elderly resident told The Sunday Gleaner. “Even that story could also die because school trips are not coming again.”

Jason Whyte, who is still considered a hero in Rock, now lives in Canada. A book, which was published about his ordeal, is still among the reading material at many schools.

While some stakeholders in Trelawny are hoping that the multimillion-dollar developments taking place in and around Falmouth, in terms of cruise shipping and the addition of thousands of new hotel rooms, will eventually create opportunities for the residents displaced in Rock, food vendor Carlene Whittaker is most concerned about her immediate future.

“I have been doing this for 25 years,” said Whittaker, who sells foodstuff by the side of the road in Rock. “Passengers and taxi operators are always stopping to purchase. Now if I buy four hands of ripe banana, I am lucky if it does not spoil by Friday.”

Like the residents of Rock, Trelawny’s Custos Paul Muschett thinks the closure of the bridge is devastating to the community and would like to see a Bailey bridge erected to reopen the community to the commerce it has lost, especially the tour buses that would regularly stop there.

“They should put even a Bailey bridge in place to replace the closed one,” said Muschett, in expressing the hope that Rock will be resuscitated and returned to vibrancy.

When contacted, NWA CEO, E.G. Hunter, told The Sunday Gleaner that the idea of erecting a Bailey bridge was not feasible, but noted that consideration was being given to replacing the bridge.

“A Bailey bridge is something you order from overseas. It is not an overnight thing. However, a replacement bridge is receiving active attention,” Hunter said.