29 murders recorded last week, police statistics reveal

Jamaica recorded 29 murders over the past week, the latest police statistics have revealed.

It marks the third consecutive week the police have recorded at least 25 killings in a single week.

The Kingston Eastern Police reported nine murders last week, accounting for nearly one third of the total.

There were four in Westmoreland and three in the Kingston Central Police Division, according to the latest Jamaica Constabulary Force Periodic Serious and Violent Crimes Review.

The St Andrew South Police, the division with the highest number of murders so far this year, recorded two more, pushing its total to 156 since the start of the year.

St James and Clarendon — two parishes under a state of public emergency because of their high murder rates — had no killings last week.

Similarly, Portland, St Ann, Trelawny, St Thomas and the communities that make up the St Andrew North Police Division were murder-free last week.

Up to last Saturday, Jamaica recorded a total of 1,187 murders, an increase of just over one per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year.

