CASE students to further agricultural studies in Israel

Fifteen students from the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) will travel to Israel to pursue an 11-month programme at the Ramat Nagev International Training Centre that is aimed at exposing them to advanced technology and training in agriculture.

The training is a direct outcome of an initiative by the Economic Growth Council (EGC) and Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Audley Shaw, who visited Israel last year and met with Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Yehuda Ariel.

The students, who will depart the island this week, are drawn from the bachelor of science degree programme in technology, plant science, animal science, and environmental science at CASE.

Addressing them at a briefing at the ministry’s St Lucia Avenue offices in New Kingston on November 20, Shaw urged the students to take their mission to the Middle Eastern country seriously.

“Jamaica is in need of your productivity. Jamaica is in need of what you will learn and bring back so that we, too, can build our levels of productivity in this country. Do not take this opportunity for granted,” Shaw said.

The minister informed that next year the programme will target 50 students. He also lauded the work of the EGC, which is chaired by Michael Lee-Chin, on this and several other initiatives.

MODERNISING JA’S AGRICULTURE

As part of the training, the 15 students will live on different Ramat Negev farms and will pursue studies in 17 courses, including animal science, basic business management skills, computer skills and Israel’s history and culture.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, President of CASE Dr Derrick Deslandes said this represents an important moment as it aligns with the institution’s goal to transform CASE to play a critical role in the development of Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

Deslandes also emphasised the important role of the students in this regard and the need for more technology to be used in agricultural practices in Jamaica.

Fourth-year student of plant science at CASE, Jhann McPherson, explained that she is looking forward to the opportunity to learn about Israel’s culture and, more important, about a new form of agriculture that will assist in modernising Jamaica’s agriculture.

The National Commercial Bank Foundation is sponsoring part of the students’ travel.