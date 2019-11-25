Crime free-for-all in western Ja – Phillips

Following a recent string of murders that have rattled western Jamaica, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips charged on Friday that the Holness administration has weakened states of emergency (SOEs), allowing criminals to reign amid the imposition of the security crackdowns.

While acknowledging that SOEs have caused a dip in crime in parishes such as Westmoreland and Hanover, Phillips argued that the Government had ‘watered down’ the crime-suppression strategies, giving thugs the opportunity to operate ‘with impunity’.

“What we need, as I have said before, is an effective plan to deal with crime in the short, medium, and long term.

“It means, as far as the short term is concerned, you have to build your intelligence, identify the criminals and the criminal organisations, and launch an assault on them in a very vigorous and determined way. And when you are finished, you need to be able to take them through the courts to a successful conviction for their crimes,” said Phillips.

The opposition leader was speaking in Hanover on the weekend during the latest segment of a People’s National Party (PNP) all-island tour. SOEs have been imposed in seven of 19 police divisions islandwide, with zones of special operations existing in Mount Salem and Denham Town. The western arc of Hanover, St James, and Westmoreland has been under an SOE since April 30.

According to the latest police statistics, 133 people were murdered in St James up to November 23 this year, a 45 per cent increase, or 41 more, than for the corresponding period last year.

Build intelligence

However, murders and shootings have fallen by more than 37 per cent in Westmoreland and by 42 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, in Hanover.

Phillips, who is also president of the PNP, sought to characterise the Holness administration as a Government seeking to mask reality with its aggressive public-relations machinery.

“So they tell you everything is all right in the security ministry, but we still have persons being killed daily in some western parishes. They say education is all right, but teachers, students, and parents are fighting in schools, and they say everything is OK in the health system, but you are seeing sick people in the hospitals who are sitting on chairs for hours and days before being given medical attention,” the party president said.