JPS warns of power outages as final tests under way for Old Harbour plant

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that its newly constructed 190MW natural gas power plant in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine is in the final stages of testing, ahead of being fully integrated into the national electricity grid.

The JPS says the plant has been providing electricity to the grid since earlier this year but has not yet been fully commissioned due to the complex testing process currently underway.

The light and power company is advising customers that during this final phase of testing, over the next two weeks there may be brief interruptions in service as the plant is tested at varying levels of output.

These tests, JPS says, are aimed at ensuring that the system responds appropriately whether the plant is fully or partially on the grid.

JPS’ Senior VP Generation, Joseph Williams, notes that this is a critical stage in the commissioning of the plant.

“Successful testing has already been done on several components of the plant, as part of the process of integrating the new gas and steam turbines. We are literally on the final lap, and are confident that the plant will soon be contributing consistently on a daily basis to Jamaica’s electricity needs. We ask our customers for your continued patience and understanding, and will endeavour to provide regular updates regarding service interruptions,” he said.

The construction of the new power plant took place over approximately 30 months and has employed over 500 persons, including more than 200 from the immediate Old Harbour Bay community.

The JPS says the power plant will contribute significantly to the national energy diversification programme, and will be a boost to the environment as it will utilise a cleaner gas, with lower emissions.

It will also contribute to the efficiency and reliability of the present energy supply as well as the stabilisation of fuel costs for JPS customers.

