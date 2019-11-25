St Andrew man charged following fatal shooting

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division charged 24-year-old Kimani Beckford of Majestic Gardens, Kingston 11 with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and murder.

The police report that on Tuesday, November 19 about 8:45 a.m., 21-year-old Andrew Kennedy, otherwise called ‘Turbulance’, of Charlotte Street, Kingston 16 was walking along the roadway with a friend when they were approached by a gunman who opened gunfire.

Kennedy was shot.

The police were summoned and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other person managed to escape unharmed.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Beckford was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

A court date is to be set.

