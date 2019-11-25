Steve Lyston | Growth of the family over GDP

There is nothing wrong with money or with gaining wealth. However, how we regard wealth and who we deem its source will determine the problems we will face. Contentment does not come from how much money we have, but from the freedom that results from our understanding that we are living on God’s provision.

The great emphasis on achieving a level of gross domestic product (GDP) while excluding the health and welfare of the family as a vital part of every nation’s infrastructure, is to any nation’s detriment. If the focus on family development was greater than it is on GDP, then the desired GDP levels would be easily attained. Materialism should never take the place of familial development.

THE REAL NEED

If you should ask people to tell you what their greatest need is today, it may surprise you that it is not money, but the healing of their family. Much of the crime within society in any area, including mass or school shootings, are the result of dysfunctional families.

When you look at most national budgets, those things which would help to support the growth and development of family, such as education, health, welfare policies, housing and small business support, are gravely lacking.

If we take a look at what takes precedence today in a nation’s budget, we will realise that the nation’s priorities are backward. Politicians are spending so much money on things that are not improving the well-being of the people. Our number one focus should be the empowerment of the family, including creating employment opportunities for families. It is also sad that there is so much money being spent to deal with gender issues, climate change and other spin-offs, when the lack of empowerment of the family is the root issue that needs to be urgently addressed. When that happens, all else will fall into place.

THE CYCLE CONTINUES

The economy, the economy, the economy. The discussion of this issue almost seems hackneyed, and those purporting to tackle the issue seem void of proper solutions. There is always the claim that there is no money to address issues such as health, housing and the welfare of the family; and let us not even begin to talk about wage/salary increases for the people. Meanwhile, prices continue to increase.

It is clear that the focus is solely on increasing GDP in order to look like a viable investment opportunity for other nations.

Some nations spend billions of their currency on improving on or building new roads and highways, while there are people in hospitals without beds or proper medication. Many need surgeries and can’t get it, so they die.

Nations brag about how much money is in their reserves, while people are sleeping on the streets with their children and are unable to find proper shelter or food. Furthermore, they are left to the elements, so they become the target of criminals and the cycle continues.

Is growing GDP more important than empowering the families that can help them grow it?

Families end up in divorce as a result of the strain that comes with the lack of resources and forthcoming solutions, and so it perpetuates crime – and the cycle continues.

GREED

As a result of the greed that exists among those in positions of authority, the door is now open for greater levels of deception and corruption. Furthermore, without the investment needed in education, the people are not being exposed to all the areas they need to make the proper contribution to the growth of their own nation, and so they are subject to simply accept what they are told by politicians and other more vocal and influential people.

In addition to this, the nation no longer has borders and boundaries regarding what is allowed in, so whatever they see fit to let into our nation in order to ‘grow’ the economy, they allow – whether it is good or bad, whether it is detrimental or not. As long is it involves money coming in they will allow it, and nothing else matters.

We must recognise that when disaster strikes, the material things we cherish so much goes in an instant and loses value immediately. The only thing we have left after a disaster is each other. Material things go, but life is more valuable than anything we own.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.