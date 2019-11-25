Would-be robber fatally shot by licensed firearm holder in Hanover

The police are reporting that an unidentified man was fatally shot during a confrontation with a licensed firearm holder on the Chester Castle main road in Hanover on Saturday.

The police say the deceased is of dark complexion, slim build, is about 5 feet 7 inches long and was clad in a red shirt and a pair of blue jeans shorts.

The Lucea Police say about 11:30 p.m., the licensed firearm holder stopped along the roadway to attempt repairs to his truck when he was pounced upon by an armed man, who started making demands.

The assailant was subsequently shot and the police alerted.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, a Glock 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was removed from the scene.

