3.2 earthquake rattles sections of Kingston and St Andrew

The Earthquake Unit is reporting that a quake with a magnitude 3.2 was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew this morning.

The unit says the earthquake hit around 7:57 a.m. with an epicentre located near Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

It had a focal depth of 21.6km.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

