Beheading Case | Fourth man convicted in Home Circuit Court

A fourth man has been convicted for the grisly killing and beheading of a St Catherine woman and her teenage daughter in 2011.

By unanimous verdict, a seven-member jury today found Kemar Riley guilty of murder in the so-called beheading trial.

The jury deliberated for two and a half hours.

Earlier this month, three other men, Adrian Campbell, Fabian Smith and Roshane Goldson, pleaded guilty to non-capital murder for their involvement in the heinous crime.

The four convicts are to be sentenced on December 11.

The convictions come more than eight years after Jamaicans woke up to news of the gruesome killings of Charmaine Cover-Rattray, 40, and her 18-year-old daughter, Joeith Lynch, inside their Lauriston, St Catherine, home on July 20, 2011.

Both women were decapitated.

The killings, which at the time were the third beheadings in Lauriston in two days, triggered national outrage.

Last week, a fifth man, Sanjay Ducally, was freed after presiding judge Vivene Harris found that there was insufficient evidence to prove that he helped to plan the attack on the women or that he participated in the killings.

