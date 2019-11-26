Beheading case | Jury considering verdict of final accused

A jury is now deliberating the fate of the Kemar Riley, the last remaining accused in the so-called beheading case.

The panel of three men and four women retired at 10:48 a.m.

Riley is on trial for the murders of Charmaine Cover-Rattray, 40, and her daughter, Joeith Lynch, 18, inside their house in Lauriston, St Catherine, on July 20, 2011.

Both women were chopped, shot and beheaded.

Three other men, Adrian Campbell, Fabian Smith and Roshane Goldson, have already pleaded guilty to non-capital murder for their roles in the killings, which had triggered national outrage.

A fourth man, Sanjay Ducally, was freed of murder after presiding judge Vivene Harris found that there was insufficient evidence against him.

