DJ Venom, university student killed in motorcycle crash

Radio disc jock 'DJ Venom' and a University of Technology, Jamaica student have been killed in a motor cycle crash.

According to reports, the disk jock, whose real name is Raymond Peart, was driving his motorcycle along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine when he struck 20-year-old Abbigail Rowe as she attempted to cross the road.

She died on impact.

Peart was thrown from his motorcycle and also died.

The DJ worked at FAME FM, a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

His death brings to 115 the number of motorcyclists killed in road traffic crashes since the start of the year.

