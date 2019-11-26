Falmouth gets homework centre

WESTERN BUREAU:

Thanks to the group Friends of Trelawny Association (FOTA), which operates out of New York in the United States, and Falmouth, Trelawny, students in and around Falmouth now have a homework centre, where they can go in the afternoons after school.

The homework centre, which is based in a room at the education centre of the William Knibb Baptist Church in Falmouth, is now equipped with six computers and has Internet access.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting exercise for the new homework centre, former educator Lorna Jackson, the president of the local chapter of FOTA, said that in two years, the organisation has been impacting education in the parish in a major way.

“FOTA has, in two years, contributed in several ways to the parish. We have provided supplies to primary schools, they have built a home for an elderly woman who lost her original home to a fire, [and] refurbished a kitchen in Wilson Run Primary School,” explained Jackson.

Jackson urged persons to protect the centre.

“It is free of charge, all we ask is that you care the computers and help to ensure that no one steals anything from the centre,” said Jackson.

Falmouths Mayor Colin Gager, who was present for the ribbon-cutting, expressed gratitude to FOTA on behalf of the residents of Falmouth.

“I feel the presence of FOTA,” said Gager. “I know that they are always contributing to the parish. The infirmary, which falls under the municipality, can attest to the many ways in which they have contributed and eased the burden on the municipality’s budget.”

MORE SPACE

Reverend Devere Nugent, the pastor at the William Knibb Baptist Church, said that he had no reservation about giving up the space for the homework centre.

“I am now prepared to challenge them to use another room on the centre to establish a music room. When students play the piano, it augurs well for their mathematical ability,” said Nugent.

The centre also benefited from a J$50,000 donation from Victor Wright, the member of parliament for North Trelawny.