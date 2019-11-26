Growth & Jobs | JAMPRO seeks to boost medical, health and wellness tourism

In an effort to boost medical, and health and wellness tourism in the island, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has held discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health and Wellness geared towards attracting more visitors for treatment and surgical procedures in Jamaica.

According to Dr Andrew Spencer, executive director, Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), Jamaica is capable of meeting the medical, health and wellness needs of people from other countries, and the Government, through the Ministry of Tourism and its agents, such as TPDCo, will continue to explore possibilities for growth and expansion of the subsectors that include medical, and health and wellness tourism.

Dr Spencer was speaking after his address to more than 200 youth who are interested in having careers in the tourism sector, at TPDCo’s Youth Expo and Career Fair, at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica headqaurters in St Andrew recently.

“We’re in the early stages of discussions, because we recognise that it’s a field for competition. I think we can get an edge because we do have very skilled medical practitioners, but also, we can provide a price-competitive edge in Jamaica,” he noted.

Dr Spencer pointed out that the discussions are twofold. One aspect is focused on attracting individuals to come to Jamaica and be able to undergo surgical procedures, while the other is geared towards ensuring that Jamaica’s health system is robust.

He said this type of tourism attraction will encourage more Jamaicans to tap into their competences and help to develop facilities, skill sets and research for the unique things that will be required if Jamaica becomes a country that other nationals look to for treatment.

Dr Spencer believes there would be more investment opportunities for the private sector if there should be a growth in demand for medical treatment from foreigners.

“That will necessitate the move for individuals to start creating facilities, whether private or otherwise, to meet that need, but also, it will mean that our public facilities will need to get up to speed so that we can compete with some of these other surgical institutes around the world. So that is going to be another big area,” he said.

PILLAR OF GROWTH

TPDCo’s Youth Expo and Career Fair is in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s fifth pillar of tourism growth, which focuses on renewal of human capital.

At the event, secondary-level students from the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine were able to gain information on tourism and its potential for professional advancement.

The expo included exhibitors from tourism entities and organisations, which allowed students to immerse themselves in the sector and its offerings.