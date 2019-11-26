Guy calls for more resources in health sector to fight dengue

Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, is calling for more resources to be allocated to hospitals across the island in order to address dengue cases.

Guy says news that five children died from dengue at the Bustamante Children Hospital in a single month is alarming.

The Gleaner reported today that there were 20 dengue deaths confirmed, suspected or under investigation at Bustamante between January 1, 2018 and November 7 this year, representing a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous 22 months.

READ: Deaths from mosquito-borne disease spike at children’s hospital

According to the opposition spokesperson, sick children from different parts of the island are brought to Bustamante Hospital as a last resort as rural hospitals are under severe pressure and many parents come to Kingston to face even longer waiting periods.

That’s why he says the health sector needs an injection of resources.

“This situation requires proper and compassionate management to ensure that resources are utilised in the best possible and most effective ways. Public relations cannot save lives. How long will this government wait before more doctors and nurses, as well as medication, are put in place to prevent more of our children from dying? Jamaica has to do better than this,” Guy said.

He argued that children and other vulnerable groups face the highest risk of mortality and therefore resources must be placed not only in communities but also in health centres, hospitals and laboratories.

“Where private doctors can be brought into the public system to cut the long waiting periods, this must be done, as this crisis needs to be addressed now,” Guy said.

The opposition spokesperson said has laid the following questions in Parliament:

1. What is the total number of suspected and confirmed dengue-related deaths for the period January 1, 2019, to November 12, 2019?

2. How many of those have been confirmed dengue deaths by laboratory diagnosis?

3. Of the 5,909 cases of suspected, probable and confirmed cases reported for the period January 1, 2019, to September 2019, how many blood samples from those cases have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory/CARPHA for laboratory confirmation?

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.