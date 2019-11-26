Holness says Pembroke Hall teacher needs support

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Pembroke Hall teacher caught on camera threatening a student with violence is in need of support and the Education Ministry is seeking to deliver that assistance.

At the same time, the prime minister said, the St Andrew-based school needs intervention.

There have been intense public reactions to the incident after a video went viral in which the teacher threatened to harm the child.

In a leaked voice note, the teacher later explained that she “lost it”.

However, speaking this morning on Nationwide Radio, Holness said the teacher’s behaviour cannot be condoned.

“What I see is a lot of compromise,” said Holness, noting that while he was sympathetic to the conditions in which teachers work, they have to accept that they are “the ultimate” in the system.

“It starts with them and it ends with them,” Holness said.

The teacher is now on leave while an investigation is carried out.

