Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Waterford, St Catherine

Officers assigned to the Portmore Police Station seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Palmetto North in Waterford, St Catherine on Monday morning.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m. a premises was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found along the perimeter wall.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

