Savanna-la-Mar Hospital gets new Drug Serv Pharmacy

Effective Sunday, December 8, the Drug Serv Pharmacy at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital will begin operations at a new and improved facility on the hospital compound. The National Health Fund (NHF) began construction in July of this year and completed the new pharmacy at a cost of $12 million.

Chief executive officer of the NHF Everton Anderson explained that the upgrade became necessary to expand the capacity at the current location and to meet the growing demands for pharmacy services in Savanna-la-Mar.

“The pharmacy currently processes over 7,600 prescriptions per month, 5,400 of which are out-patient submissions while the remaining 2,200 relate to in-patient treatment. Following the upgrades, it is expected that service delivery will improve significantly to allow for greater efficiency and improved service to clients,” Anderson said.

While we expand the physical structure, we encourage patients to utilise the various alternative options to minimise waiting time in the pharmacies, the CEO said.

Alternative services

The NHF provides several alternative services to access medication, which include a drop-off and pick-up service, where patients can leave their prescriptions for processing and return for their medication at an agreed time. Scheduled refills also serve as a convenient option for patients who access recurrent treatments for their conditions.

Additionally, the Quick Prescript option is available, whereby patients are able to submit their prescriptions though the Quick Prescript mobile application on their smartphones or at the kiosks on location. The NHF remains committed to improving the overall service in the health sector and continues to work with the health team to carry out various infrastructural development projects.