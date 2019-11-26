Sykes leaving FID; Hay set to lead unit

Robin Sykes, chief technical director of the Financial Investigations Division (FID) in the Ministry of Finance and Public Service, is to demit office at the end of the year.

Sykes, who has been serving in the post since November 2014, will be taking up a position at the International Monetary Fund, the ministry said in a release yesterday.

The ministry said that during his tenure, the FID achieved several noteworthy accomplishments, including the introduction of a platform for entities obliged to make reports under the Proceeds of Crimes Act.

Sykes will be succeeded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Selvin Hay, who has more than 30 years of service in the police force under his belt and has particular experience in anti-corruption and major criminal investigations issues.