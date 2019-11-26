Tesha Miller Trial | Prosecution closes case

The prosecution has closed its case in the trial of Tesha Miller, who is accused of ordering the 2008 murder of then chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Douglas Chambers.

Miller is on trial in the Home Circuit Court on charges of accessory before and after the fact to the murder.

During the trial, which began on November 13, a self-proclaimed former member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang testified that Miller met with him and other men the day before the killing where they were told to create a diversion after the deed was done.

The witness cannot be named because of a court order.

The witness also identified that Miller was the leader of the gang and outlined the hierarchy of the criminal organisation.

The witness, who testified that he has been a member of the gang since age 13, also told the court that some 13 members of his family were killed between 2013 and 2015.

He said that he decided to testify to put an end to the violence in Spanish Town.

The trial will continue tomorrow when the court will hear a no-case submission from Miller’s attorney Bert Samuels.

