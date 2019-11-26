US visa revocation has not affected performance so far - Vaz

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Government Minister Daryl Vaz says the revocation of his United States visa has not affected his ability to perform his duties so far.

At the same time, Vaz says he is yet to receive an update from US authorities following his appeal against the revocation.

“Whenever I have an update I will advise the public,” he told The Gleaner today.

On November 1, Vaz confirmed the visa revocation saying the US Embassy in Kingston had written to him, advising that subsequent to the issuance of the permit, it received information that he "may be ineligible".

At the time, Vaz said if the visa was not restored on appeal, he would resign from the Government.

This morning, he reserved comments about any possible resignation.

“Any comments or decisions would be premature at this time," Vaz said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also addressed the issue of the visa revocation when he appeared on Nationwide radio this morning.

“Obviously not being able to travel to your major trading partner, one of your largest foreign corporation partners, would have an impact but it would not be to the point when he could not continue to function,” Holness said.

However, he did not definitely say whether Vaz would remain a minister.

“I think that he himself has his own concerns,” said Holness, adding that Vaz wants the people of Jamaica to have faith in him and so he will continue to do everything he can to have the visa returned.

Meanwhile, opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell also had his US visa revoked and he said he would appeal the decision.

