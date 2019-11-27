Decomposing body of female found in Clarendon, man charged

Sleuths in the Clarendon Division arrested and charged a man with the murder of a Kingston woman 24 hours after her body was discovered in bushes along Sevens Road in the parish on Monday.

Clarendon’s crime officer, Deputy Superintendent Anglin, who led the investigative team, said the team worked tirelessly following up on leads and completing the necessary paperwork to lay the charges.

The accused, 31-year-old Simester Ellis, otherwise called ‘National’, of Buck Common district in Clarendon, was charged with the murder of Nadia Nicholson whose decomposing body was found by residents about 3:30 p.m.

The police say Ellis was picked up on Tuesday during an operation in May Pen in the parish.

Investigators say several items of probative value were seized during the operation and have pledged to continue to explore all leads.

Ellis was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is to be set.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.