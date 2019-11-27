Defence to make no-case submission today

Defence attorney Bert Samuels will today make a no-case submission on behalf of his client, Tesha Miller, who is accused of ordering the 2008 killing of then chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Douglas Chambers.

This comes after the prosecution closed its case yesterday, citing that it would rely on the evidence of its first witness because another witness could not be located.

During the trial, which started two weeks ago, a self-proclaimed former member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang testified that Miller, who he alleged to be a feared don, ordered the hit on Chambers, describing it as a contract killing.

The witness, who cannot be named because of a court order, also told the seven-member jury that he and other men were instructed by Miller at a meeting the day before the incident to create a diversion shortly after the planned shooting took place.

He also described the hierarchy of the criminal organisation as area leaders, ground soldiers and ground commanders.

A statement has also been admitted into evidence.

Miller is being tried for accessory before and after the fact to Chambers’ murder at the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.