Gas prices up $0.43, diesel down $0.26
Published:Wednesday | November 27, 2019 | 4:54 PM
Gas prices will go up by $0.43 effective Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.84 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $132.67.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.26 per litre to sell for $135.58.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.57 to sell for $115.38.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.05 to sell for $45.84, while butane will move down by $0.74 to sell for $52.64 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
