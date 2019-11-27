Gas prices up $0.43, diesel down $0.26

Gas prices will go up by $0.43 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.84 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $132.67.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.26 per litre to sell for $135.58.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.57 to sell for $115.38.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.05 to sell for $45.84, while butane will move down by $0.74 to sell for $52.64 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

