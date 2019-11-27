Haitians land in Portland by boat, undergoing screening

Four Haitians who arrived by boat in Portland this morning are now being screened by officials of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The four men were picked up in St Margaret's Bay shortly after 10 o’clock after residents spotted them coming ashore in the vicinity of a fishing village and alerted the police.

According to chief public health inspector for the parish, Lorenzo Hume, the Haitians appeared to be severely dehydrated, weak, and hungry.

"They claim to have left Haiti 16 days ago. I am not sure as to why they have fled their homeland, however, after we have completed our tests, the police will decide their next move," he said.

The police report that, based on information received from the four Haitians, there was a total of 10 persons on board the sailboat, which landed in St Margaret's Bay.

