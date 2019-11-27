Hondurans held with over $2 million worth of ganja charged

The Narcotics Police have charged three Hondurans who were intercepted off the coast of Westmoreland and found with over $2 million worth of ganja.

They are 31-year-old Humberto Cirilo, 27-year-old Cristyfor Elliot and 36-year-old Andes Hopkin, all of Guanaja, Honduras, who are jointly charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, conspiracy and use of conveyance.

The men are scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, December 03.

The men were arrested on Tuesday about 9:00 p.m. when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland.

It was reported that the vessel was searched and 656 pounds of compressed ganja were found.

The Narcotics Police were contacted and the men were subsequently handed over to them.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated street value of $2.62 million.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.