Paving activities scheduled for Camp Road in St Andrew, expect delays

Motorists will experience delays along Camp Road in St Andrew today as the National Works Agency (NWA) undertakes paving activities.

The NWA says the works will be conducted between Tom Redcam Road and The Scout Association of Jamaica starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, says that the works are part of a major rehabilitation effort that primarily focuses on intersection improvement and which include the relocation of JDF’s Camp Road Gate.

He said the road rehabilitation project, which commenced earlier this year, included sewerage and pipleline works and are slated to be completed by early December.

Shaw explains that there are no plans to completely close the roadway during the paving works, however, based on the presence of large equipment, the movement of traffic will be impacted.

To avoid delays, motorists can use alternative routes such as Marescaux Road, Heroes Circle, North and East Streets to travel to and from downtown Kingston.

