PSOJ welcomes announcement on new NIDS Bill

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has welcomed news that the Government will be tabling of a new National Identification Bill (NIDS) by March next year.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that aspects of the National Identification and Registration Act violated the Constitution and declared the entire law null and void.

The Government was seeking to establish a National Identification System (NIDS) under the legislation.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said a revised policy has been completed, adding that the aim is to issue new drafting instructions with strengthened oversight and security provisions by January 2020.

Holness further indicated that consultations will be held with key stakeholders, a process that should be completed in two weeks before going before the Cabinet.

“We have always pointed out that this programme was much more than identification. This programme was always about modernising Jamaica’s information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure to support the effective and efficient delivery of government services,” said Holness.

In a statement, PSOJ President, Keith Duncan, argued that implementing the National Identification System would contribute greatly to the ease of doing business in Jamaica, which he said is a critical component for attracting investors and creating meaningful growth.

“It would also offer tremendous benefit to increasing much-needed efficiency in the delivery of services by both the public and private sectors. The PSOJ definitely supports this,” Duncan said.

“We support the approach that has been undertaken by the Government and also strongly recommend that a joint select committee be included to ensure that the effort, this time around, is inclusive and bi-partisan,” added Jackie Sharp, PSOJ Vice President with oversight for domestic investments and ease of doing business.

The PSOJ contends that the National Identification Bill is a crucial element to achieve Vision 2030.

