RJRGLEANER sweeps 2019 journalism awards

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group last Saturday bagged the lion’s share of the 2019 Press Association of Jamaica Journalism Awards in a glitzy ceremony at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston. Here’s a rundown of the awards won by The Gleaner’s Editorial team and their colleagues in the RJR/TVJ newsroom.

The Carl Wint Award for Human Interest Feature Stories - Electronic:

KELESHA WILLIAMS

TVJ News

Kelesha won for her entry ‘Heat and Our Schools’. The feature focused on children sweltering in classrooms in the era of climate change and looked not just what is happening now, but how schools could be better designed and what needs to be done now as global temperatures continue to rise.

The Carl Wint Award for Human Interest Feature Stories - Print:

CHRISTOPHER SERJU

The Gleaner

Christopher’s winning entry was titled ‘High grade at the tertiary level’ and looked at the medical marijuana industry from concept to establishment. The judges described this feature as an informative, award-worthy piece.

Best Television Feature/Documentary

The TVJ Sports team of Brian Lewis, Jerome Foster, Jordan Forte, Ivan Shaw, Oral Napier, Ruben Nunes and Herbert Fletcher.

The Brian Lewis-led team was awarded for its documentary on TVJ’s Centre Circle programme on footballer Luton Shelton, who is afflicted with the degenerative disease, ALS.

The judges said the team’s coverage of the story was impactful, well-researched, sensitively produced and tugged at the heartstrings of the viewer.

Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography

GLADSTONE TAYLOR

The Gleaner

Persons were allowed to submit multiple entries in this category, with each single photo entry vying for the top prize. Gladstone’s three entries placed first, second and third in the category. The three photographs – ‘1000th win by a nose’, ‘Free as a Butterfly’ and ‘Solaun’s Single’ – the category due to the difficulty factor, the quality of the images, their news-worthiness and composition.

The judges selected ‘1000th Win by a Nose’ as the top photograph primarily due to the difficulty factor involved in achieving the shot.

Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography

GLADSTONE TAYLOR

The Gleaner

The winning image, ‘Seaga Farewell’, stood out due to the information and elements included within the image. These include the national flag, the positioning of the pall-bearers with the coffin, and the juxtapositioning of these in front of the memorial to former Prime Minister Michael Manley, Seaga’s political rival in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography

GLADSTONE TAYLOR

The Gleaner

Gladstone won for his photograph ‘Olympic Dream Renewed’. The judges said they selected this as the top entry given selected the story behind the photograph along with its composition and technical merits.

Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism

David Salmon

The Gleaner

The judges said David’s work was well researched and insightful. They commended his writing style, describing it as mature, simple and engaging.

Best Breaking News

DANAE HYMAN

THE GLEANER

Danae was recognised for her coverage of the theft of a child from Victoria Jubilee Hospital as well as coverage of an eight-year-old girl reported missing and later found dead.

Of this winning entry, one judge said the journalist’s reportage over the course of the story followed a good trajectory, allowing the reader to follow from beginning to end.

The judges also noted that the story received national prominence, resulting in policy changes at the hospital.

Excellence in Reporting on Health and Wellness

ANDREW LAIDLEY

TVJ News

‘Imported Pollution’ chronicled the plight of residents of South East St Elizabeth, who are being forced to breathe polluted air as a result of dust being carried by the nearby JISCO/Alpart bauxite plant.

Excellence in Reporting on Agriculture

ANDREW LAIDLEY

TVJ News

Andrew’s ‘Battle For Land’ tracked the plight of farmers in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine, as they face eviction to make way for the Government’s Greater Bernard Lodge master plan.

One judge described it as a comprehensive report that fully assessed both sides.

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports Journalism Award – Electronic:

KAREN MADDEN

TVJ Sports

Karen’s entries looked at gender disparities in sports, coaching officials involved in sexual abuse cases affecting children as well as the historic journey of the Reggae Girlz to the World Cup.

Of Karen’s entry, one judge said the topics selected were current and controversial and the journalist took the time necessary to go in-depth.

Another said her exploration of gender disparities in sports was an excellent story, which showed research, and had national impact.

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News:

CARLENE DAVIS

The Gleaner

Carlene’s stories included assessing fears that another bad gas saga was looming and the use of non-lethal devices such as stun guns by some women. One judge said her work had high impact, was well-sourced, and demonstrated gravitas.

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy award for News - Electronic

JANELLA PRECIUS

TVJ News

One judge said Janella’s stories represented innovative reporting, were refreshing and well-contextualised.