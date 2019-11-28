Ban on imported Romaine lettuce still in effect – Agriculture Ministry

In the wake of the recent outbreak of E.coli in the United States affecting Romaine lettuce, the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch of the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding consumers and traders that the ban on the agricultural produce is still in effect.

The restriction on the importation of Romaine lettuce was imposed in November 2018.

No Romaine lettuce is, therefore, currently being imported into the island.

Other varieties and locally grown lettuce are safe to consume, the state agency said.

The reminder from the branch comes against the background that on November 22, forty persons in 16 states in the US became ill and were hospitalised after consuming Romaine lettuce which contained E.coli.

The bacteria pose a serious threat to public health, causing diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia, among other illnesses.

Last year, the Plant Quarantine Branch, working in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, suspended the issuing of permits for the importation of Romaine lettuce.

Imports that were in transit were seized and destroyed upon arrival in Jamaica.

How to get information

For further information, consumers should contact the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) at info@cac.gov.jm or call 876-906-5424.

For further clarification Importers and Distributors may contact the Bureau of Standards Jamaica at 876-926-3140-5 or 876-618-1534.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.